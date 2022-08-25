Thousands of pounds have been raised to help the grieving family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old was fatally shot on Monday 22 August, after a gunman forced his way into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The intended target was 35-year-old convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who remains in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the shooting.

A fundraiser has been launched to help Olivia's family and to "give her the send off she deserves".

So far, almost £18,000 has been raised.

The GoFundMe page reads: "We are raising money to help the family with this tragic loss. We can't imagine the pain they're going through and want to help in any way we can.

"Let's give the little angel the send off she deserves."

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died when Joseph Nee, unknown to the family, ran into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her. Olivia was shot in the chest and died in hospital.

The force's Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the "shocking" killing "crosses every single boundary" as the force appealed to the "criminal fraternity" in Liverpool for information.

Children leave flowers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot. Credit: PA Images

On Wednesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: "Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

"I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible.

"We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

"This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent.

"It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account.

"If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act."

