Two people have been arrested in connection with them "callous" murder of a council worker, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

Ashley Dale, 28, died after gunman burst through her front door on Leinster Road, in Old Swan, and opened fire on Sunday, 21 August.

Police say the Knowsley Council worker was not believed to have been the intended target, although detectives think the gunman was targeting her address for "unknown reasons".

The killing is one of a three fatal shootings to have rocked the Liverpool area in the last week.

Merseyside Police say man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been taken into custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "This was a callous attack carried out on a residential street which has brought tragedy to the heart of a community in Merseyside, and we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice."

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: PA images

Merseyside Police are continuing their appeal to members of the public who were walking close to the scene at the time of the shooting to come forward.

Detectives also reached out to taxi and delivery drivers who could have been driving in the area between 12:20am and 12:40am and have dashcam footage.

Information can be submitted through the online portal or anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

