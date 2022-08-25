The killer of a nine-year-old girl murdered "brutally" in her own home in Liverpool "will be found" as police vow to do everything they possibly can.

Merseyside Police say it has a "number of very positive lines of enquiry" as they continue their search for the gunman.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died when a man, believed to be convicted burglar Jospeh Nee, ran into her home in Dovecot in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her on Monday evening.

Olivia was shot in the chest and died in hospital.

In a press conference on Thursday, three days after her "brutal" murder, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen addressed Olivia's killer, who has "failed" to hand himself in.

"We will not rest until we find you - and we will find you", Kameen vowed.

Nee, 35, who was the target of the attack, remains in hospital for treatment.

The Detective Chief Superintendent went on to say: “Merseyside Police, working with its partners, have caused that male’s licence to be revoked.

“He’ll be returned to prison once his treatment has been finalised.”

He said a man who was with the 35-year-old at the time of the shooting had been identified.

