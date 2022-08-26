Play Brightcove video

Police investigating the murder of Olivia Platt-Korbel have released footage of the moment a murder suspect was arrested as they appeal for information about a black Audi.

A 36-year-old man, from Huyton, was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers.

Aerial footage of his arrest has since been released by police.

Meanwhile, officers have shared an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target of the shooting to hospital.

Merseyside Police has appealed to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 in the days leading up to the nine-year-old's murder to get in touch.

Detectives are also looking for information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on the night of the schoolgirl's murder.

A photo of the car thought to have taken the intended target of the shooting to hospital has been released by police.

The vehicle has been seized and it is in the process of being forensically examined.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the wider investigation as much as ever.

“Whatever information you have, and whether you are sure that it is the same vehicle or not, pass it on and we will assess its importance.”

The nine-year-old was killed in Dovecot. Credit: Family photo

Olivia was shot on Monday evening (22 August) by a gunman who chased their intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

The intended target, named as Joseph Nee, was collected by friends in a black Audi and taken to hospital, leaving mother and daughter wounded.An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000621096.Information, footage or images can also be submitted via the Public Portal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...