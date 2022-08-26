A body has been found in the search for a firefighter who went missing after a night out in Manchester.

Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos on Bridge Street in the city centre in the early hours of Monday 22 August, following a night out with friends and colleagues.

A body was recovered from the River Irwell in Ordsall, Salford on 25 August 2022 around 3.45pm.

Chief Fire Officer at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said:

"This is a tragic end to a very difficult week, and not the outcome we had hoped for.

"Dan, who served with GMFRS for 16 years, was a popular and valued member of our GMFRS family and he will be greatly missed.

A number of appeals were made by fire service colleagues to find Daniel, whose daughter is said to have celebrated turning six on the 25 August.

