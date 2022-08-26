Everton manager Frank Lampard has urged anyone with information about the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel to come forward.

The nine-year-old was shot dead at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday, 22 August.

A gunman opened fire after forcing his way into the house while chasing another man, named as Joseph Nee, with a bullet hitting Olivia's mum Cheryl in the wrist and killing Olivia - known as Liv.

In a statement, her family urged those who knew about her killer to "do the right thing" and come forward.

Olivia's family said she was a "chatty, nosey little girl" Credit: PA Images

Everton Football Club posted a video on social media of manager Frank Lampard saying "enough is enough" and "keeping quiet is not an option", as he urged anyone with information about Olivia's murder to come forward.

He said: "Following the tragic death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, our entire community needs to come together.

"If you know anything or have any information about the incident, please let the authorities know."

Everton boss Frank Lampard says "enough is enough".

Paying tribute to Olivia, her family said she was "adored by everyone", and would "blow people away with her wit and kindness".

The heartbroken family said: "Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

"Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

"Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone.

"She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

"Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

"We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know