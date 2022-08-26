A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Moss Side.

Javell Morgan was killed in the early hours of Monday, 15 August, on Claremont Road, following Manchester's Caribbean Carnival.

The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was stabbed at a street party, which took place after the annual celebrations.

Five people have been arrested in connection with his death, including an 18-year-old man who Greater Manchester Police brought in for questioning.

Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Moss Side. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Javell’s loved ones at this heart-breaking time.

"Specially trained officers are continuing to liaise with them to ensure they are fully updated on our investigation.“Though this incident happened in Greater Manchester, our investigation is focussed in the West Yorkshire area and I would like to use this opportunity to thank our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police and the communities there for their support and cooperation.“As you will know, four men have previously been charged and a fifth suspect is in custody but our enquiries are ongoing and are expected to remain so for a considerable time. Anyone with information which may assist us is asked to share it as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can share it via the Major Incident Public Portal and information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

