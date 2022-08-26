Liverpool and Everton legends have laid flowers at the scene of murdered schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in Dovecot.

Former Reds player Ian Rush and ex-Toffees player Ian Snodin added floral wreaths to the other flowers, balloons and teddies left in the nine-year-old's memory at the police cordon.

Olivia was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home on Kingsheath Avenue, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

A 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.

Liverpool's Ian Rush and Everton's Ian Snodin visits the scene where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot. Credit: PA images

Countless tributes have been left for Olivia, who has been described by her family as “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

The two club ambassadors, Snodin wearing a suit with a blue tie, and Rush wearing an LFC suit with a red tie, arrived at the police cordon on Friday morning.

They both left a large flower wreath in their club's colours.

Flowers left by Liverpool legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin at the scene of Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder. Credit: PA images

On the flowers from Everton, a message read: “RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy.

“Our city stands united. Forever in our thoughts.”

A card on the tribute from Liverpool said: “Rest in peace, Olivia, with deepest sympathy from all of us at Liverpool Football Club. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Liverpool Credit: Family Handout/PA

In an emotional tribute to the youngster, Olivia's family earlier released a statement which said: Paying tribute to the youngster they said she was "adored by everyone", and would "blow people away with her wit and kindness".

The heartbroken family said: "Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone.

"She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life."