A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was shot dead as she stood behind her mum Cheryl Korbel at her home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on Monday, 22 August.

A gunman opened fire hitting Cheryl in the wrist and killing Olivia - known as Liv.

Armed police arrested a 36-year-old on suspicion of murder on Thursday evening.

The nine-year-old was shot in the chest in the shooting and died in hospital. Credit: Family photo

The man, who is from the Huyton area, was also arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

He is is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

The family of Olivia described her as "chatty" and "kind" and pleaded for people to come forward with information. Credit: Family photo

They added: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

Her family also pleaded for people “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up.

"It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

On Thursday during a police press conference, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen thanked the public for their help in their investigation and issued Olivia's killer a stark warning.

“We will not rest until we find you, and we will find you", he said.

People across Merseyside have been left devastated by the news of Olivia's murder, which came days after the killings of Ashley Dale, 28, and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer.