Police are appealing for information after a man reportedly sang homophobic and transphobic slurs into a microphone in Liverpool.

Officers were called around 12:35pm on Sunday, 21 August, to the Oasis cafe in Sefton Park after reports of a hate crime.

A 52-year-old man was then arrested suspicion of a Section 5 Public Order offence and was taken into police custody.

He has been questioned and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Merseyside Police were called to the scene on Sunday 21st August.

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall said: “We simply will not tolerate such hate speech on Merseyside and I’m sure the overwhelming majority of people would agree that such vile hate has no place in our communities.

“While we have made one arrest, enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and I would ask anyone with any information to come forward.

“This occurred on a Sunday afternoon and Sefton Park would have been very busy with people out and about enjoying the sunshine.

"If you saw or heard anything, or captured any footage on mobile phone then please let us know. Information you hold could be vital to our ongoing investigation.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...