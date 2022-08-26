Households in Oldham have been targeted by a far-right group posting racist literature through letterboxes.

The leaflets, posted by "nationalist groups that do not understand or appreciate the positives of a culturally diverse community" have particularly been in the Royton area, the council said.

It has now been reported to Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement Amanda Chadderton , Leader of Oldham Council, said the borough would not stand for "hate-fuelled agenda".

She added: "It’s vital that every resident in Oldham knows that racism has no place in our borough, or modern society, and hate speech is never acceptable.

"It is aimed at dividing our communities and turning us against each other.

"Oldham is wonderfully diverse with an inclusive spirit, and we know most people will be appalled at receiving this type of bigotry through their doors.

"We are a proud borough and we won’t stand for the hate-fuelled agenda of nationalist groups that do not understand or appreciate the positives of a culturally diverse community, and do not have Oldham’s best interests at heart.

"We face a lot of challenges as a society, not least the cost of living crisis, and this type of propaganda is a distraction from the real action we need to see in our town.

"Do not be persuaded by this hateful material. It is not acceptable, it is a crime and it will not be tolerated.

"We encourage all residents to report incidents of hate speech and hate crime to Greater Manchester Police on 101 or using its online form to Report Hate Speech."