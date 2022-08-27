Play Brightcove video

Video report from ITV Granada Correspondent Elaine Willcox

A former schoolboy footballer has lived with guilt for 50 years after he unfairly scored the winning goal in a local derby in 1972.

Graeme Jones, of Gayton, Wirral was determined to put things right and spent two years during lockdown organising a rematch between Gayton Primary School and Heswall St Peter's.

Graeme. 59, said: "I scored the equaliser for Gayton in the very last minute of the game from a corner, but I've always felt quite guilty about this because when I jumped and headed the ball, I also managed to shove their keeper about 10 feet behind the goal line as well.

"Miraculously, the referee, who blew the whistle to end the game."

That referee was Alan Jones, the now retired PE teacher at Gayton Primary and many of the team thought he had died. He was there as the guest of honour to kick off the game.

Fast-forward nearly 50 years and the teams were assembled at Heswall FC to replay the match to settle the score once and for all and to make amends for his misdemeanour.

He said: "The main aim was to reunite everyone and to recapture the exact same Gayton Primary School football team photograph that was first published in the Heswall and Neston News and Advertiser back in 1972, whilst also raising funds for both schools so that they can purchase additional sports equipment.

"Bearing in mind that most of our team will be at least 60 years old in August 2022, the game will be two halves of 30 minutes!"

St Peter's player losing his studs in the warm up

Some of the players hadn't played since their schooldays, others were losing the studs on their boots during the warm off.

One of Gayton's players threw his boots away after the game, his playing days ending with this match of memories.

A pair of football boots ended up in the bin after they broke during the match.

The ex-Liverpool and Arsenal footballer Micheal Thomas shouted support encouragement as Gayton's manager.

He was standing in for his teammate John Barnes who is abroad and has to miss the game.

As the injury list grew for Gayton the pitch side technician with an ice pack was busy, but Gayton did rally with a second goal, something for their supporters to cheer.

It was not enough and St Peter's were crowned the rightful winners after 50 years of extra time, winning the re-match 6-2.