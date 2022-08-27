An air stewardess has died after being hit by a car as she walked home from work at Liverpool Airport.

Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was taken to hospital with head injuries after being hit by a Ford Focus outside the airport, in Speke, at around 11.45pm on 22 August.

Emergency services were called to Hale Road at the junction with John Lennon Airport access road following reports of the collision.

The Italian national, who worked for Ryannair, had lived in the UK for the past five years.

She had been returning from two days away with work and had arrived into Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Ryanair flight FR448 from Dublin at 11.20pm.

She was taken to hospital, but died five days later.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Speke, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving. He has since been released under investigation. Enquiries continue and we are still keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or captured anything on dashcam or other devices. Detective Sergeant Paul Evans from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Cinzia’s family in what is such a difficult time. “Anyone who believes they witnessed anything or have dashcam footage and hasn’t already come forward is asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.” Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk. Alternatively DM @MerPolCC quoting reference 22000621301.