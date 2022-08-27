Detectives investigating the death of Javell Morgan in Moss Side have charged a man with attempted murder.Mikyle Bucknor, 18, of Kirklees in West Yorkshire, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in custody and to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.

Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Moss Side. Credit: MEN

Four men have previously been charged in connection with Javell’s death.

Javell, 20, was found on Claremont Road by officers shortly after midnight on Monday 15 August with critical injuries, he sadly died in hospital a short time later.

Enquiries into this investigation are ongoing.

Anyone with information can share it via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.