A man has been charged with murder and rape after a 26-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.

Lizzy McCann died in a home on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, 25 August.

Greater Manchester Police say it has now charged Simon Goold, 51, with murder, rape and assault by penetration.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Saturday 27 August.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "On behalf of all involved in this investigation, I send condolences to Lizzy’s family. Specially trained officers have been deployed to liaise with them.

"We are aware of the impact the news of Lizzy’s death has had on the community in the last 24 hours so extra officers remain in the area for reassurance.

"Though a suspect has been charged, our enquiries are ongoing so we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us to contact ourselves or Crimestoppers, anonymously, as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police via 0161 856 6777 quoting 763 25/08/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.