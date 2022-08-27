A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been recalled to prison after being bailed by police.

The 36-year-old, from the Huyton area, was detained after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.

Merseyside Police say he has now been released on bail, but has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

A 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, arrested on Friday, has also been released on bail.

Both men were questioned for murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, named as Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

As Olivia lay dying, Nee was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

An Audi Q3 which police said forms part of the investigation Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

Police say investigations are ongoing, but they are continuing to appeal for people to come forward to "build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice".

In a statement the force said: "Both men have been released on bail and the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

"Our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need people to come forward so we can build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice.

"We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting."

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or smart doorbell footage are also asked to upload it to the dedicated Public Portal.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.