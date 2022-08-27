A heartbroken mother who has not seen her three children in almost a month says she is "stuck in a nightmare" as she urges them to be brought home.

Dawn Daley last saw her children, Khalid Aljehani, eight, Aasiyah Aljehani, six, Maimunah Aljehani, four, on 30 July after their father came to pick them up from their home in Wythenshawe.

It was believed he was taking them on holiday to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire, but when they failed to return home on 10 August, Dawn reported them missing.

She now claims her ex-husband, Fares Aljehani, may have travelled with them to Tunisia, before crossing, Ms Daley believes, into Libya - where her former partner has family.

"It's just like a living nightmare, I wish I could hear their voices," she said.

"I just feel like I'm stuck in a nightmare and I feel so empty. It's the not knowing that's the worst."

The children's grandparents, Phil and Lynne Daley, have also made an emotional plea for the 'joyful' kids to be brought home to their 'distraught' mother."They are absolutely fantastic children. We have 22 grandchildren and see every one of them the same.

"You can feel how much they are missed. They are very joyful, especially with their nanna," Phil said.

"All I would say is we just want them home. They need to be with their mother.

"She is distraught and so is the rest of the family. We are bonding together but we need them home."Dawn is coping the best she can and she is always trying to look at the positives but she is totally, totally upset. We just need the kids to come back to her."

Police in Manchester say they believe the three young children are with a family member.The Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed it is in touch with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the family.

An event to raise money to help with the search has been arranged by some of Dawn's friend in Wythenshawe on Saturday at the Three Legs of Man pub on Stretford Road.

A Gofundme page launched on 15 August for legal fees and flights has also raised more than £3,000.

In a previous statement, GMP said: "On the 10th August 2022, police received a report that three children aged 8, 6 and 4 were missing from their home in Wythenshawe."The children are believed to be with a family member. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the whereabouts of the children."An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are providing assistance to the family of three children who have been reported missing and are in contact with Greater Manchester Police."

