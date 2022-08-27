Play Brightcove video

Head of Sexual Health at the LGBT Foundation, Lauren Duffy spoke with Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock

People are being urged to get a vaccine preventing Monkeypox as Manchester Pride Festival kicks off.

It comes as figures from the World Health Organisation suggest 98% of cases have affected gay and bisexual men.

Those who have the virus, or suspect they do, are also being asked to 'stay at home' due to the contagious nature of the disease.

Lauren Duffy, Head of Sexual Health at the LGBT Foundation said: "People are being asked to isolate if they do have monkeypox".

She continued to ask people check in with those who may be staying at home saying: "The isolation period can be quite like, so the community support is really important".

There are currently 56 reported cases of monkeypox in Manchester.

Lauren went on to reassure those attending Pride by saying: "It's always important that people aren't panicking more than they need to".

She continued: "It's not a huge outbreak and the majority of people are going to be absolutely fine and absolutely safe".

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

A rash that may be located on or near the genitals

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Credit: World Health Organisation

A clinic has been opened in Manchester to offer men a vaccine to prevent the disease.

The clinic is not a walk-in, and appointments should be booked in advance.

More information on where to receive the vaccination can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...