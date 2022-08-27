Those with information about the death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Kobel are being warned "silence is not an option" as police renew their appeal for help.

Two men have so far been arrested on suspicion of murdering the schoolgirl, who was shot dead, in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

Olivia was shot on Monday, 22 August, after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

A 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, was arrested by armed officers on Friday, a day after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was held after an operation also involving armed officers.

On Saturday, Merseyside Police reiterated their appeal for people to come forward with names, warning "silence is not an option".

In a post on social media, the force said: " A simple request - share this far and wide, to everyone you know, and ask them to share if further still, so that there's no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia."We need names. Silence is not an option."

A second suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested in Lunsford Road on Friday, 26 August, on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police released aerial footage of the moment the 36-year-old was arrested - on the same charges - by armed officers on Thursday.

In the clip, officers can be seen leading the man away due to heat signature technology.

It came after neighbours described seeing armed police “all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns” descend on a block of flats.

An Audi Q3 which police said forms part of the investigation Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

The force has also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe is the same car used to take 35-year-old Nee to hospital.

The car has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw it in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards.

Olivia’s family have also urged people to "do the right thing" and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Merseyside Police have launched a joint appeal after three people were shot dead in seven days in the city. Credit: Merseyside Police

The tweet formed part of a co-ordinated appeal, with police also urging those with information around two other shootings in Liverpool, the murder of Ashley Dale, 28, and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer, to come forward.