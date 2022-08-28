A woman murdered in Tameside had the "biggest heart anyone could ask for", her family have said.

Elizabeth McCann, 26, died at a house on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, 25 August.

Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration.

He has been remanded in custody before his next appearance at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday 30 August 2022.

Paying tribute to Elizabeth, her family said: "Elizabeth was a very happy and bubbly young lady, who loved to help everyone.

"She loved to go on walks to places like Hartshead Pike, Dovestones and along the canals.

"Her favourite place to go was Blackpool, especially at Halloween, to see all the decorations and the costumes people were wearing.

"Elizabeth had the biggest heart anyone could ask for, and the warmest smile. She was taken from us too soon, the world hadn’t gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave.

"She will be deeply missed by her family and friends."

Anyone with information should contact police via 0161 856 6777 quoting 763 25/08/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.