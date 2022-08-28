A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old was shot dead in Liverpool.

Sam Rimmer, 22, from Bootle, Merseyside, was with friends when a group, on two electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac on Lavrock Bank in Dingle, and fired a number of shots at around 11:40pm on Tuesday 16 August.

As a result Sam was injured, and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff, he died a short while later at hospital.

It is believed the suspects rode off from the scene on the electric bikes.

Merseyside Police has now arrested a 23-year-old man, from Liverpool on suspicion of murder.

Three other man aged 21, 20 and 17, also from Liverpool, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed.

Police at the scene of the murder in Dingle. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Officers say an investigation continues and CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries have been carried out. A scene remains in place in the area. Detective Inspector John Holden said: “Although we have made several arrests across Liverpool our enquiries remain ongoing. “I would ask anyone who lives in the area of Lavrock Bank, or were passing through at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August, to please contact police. You may have seen something that could be vital for us and I would urge you to get in touch. "Similarly, if you were in the Dingle and Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything so we can find those responsible for this despicable attack that led to the murder of Sam Rimmer."

Flowers left at the scene of the shooting in Dingle, Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Sam Rimmer is the first of three people to have been fatally shot in the Liverpool area in six days.

Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot dead in the back garden of a home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, on Sunday 21 August.

While nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead after an attacker chased a man - who was also shot - into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on Monday 22 August.

On Saturday, Merseyside Police reiterated their appeal for people to come forward with names, warning "silence is not an option".

Ashley Dale (left) and Olivia Pratt-Korbel (right) were both killed in separate incidents in Liverpool. Credit: Family photos

In a social media campaign the force wanted those who are withholding information about the murders are 'protecting killers'.

Olivia’s family have also urged people to "do the right thing" and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Anyone with information can upload information on Police Public Portal or DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.