A man has been left in a serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times in a knife attack.

The 62-year-old was found on Crompton Road in Macclesfield and suffered numerous wounds to his body and neck at 11.45pm on Saturday 27 August.

He was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital in a serious condition and is currently undergoing treatment.

A 21-year-old local man was arrested nearby on suspicion of section 18 assault. He is currently in custody waiting to be questioned.

The stabbing occurred at 11.45pm on Saturday 27 August. Police are appealing for anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist with the investigation to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Kate Palin, of Macclesfield local policing unit, said: “A number of enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the stabbing that has occurred.

“A scene is in place on Crompton Road and I am encouraging residents within the vicinity who may have CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the assault shortly before and after it occurred to contact us.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who may have information or seen the assault take place to get in touch.”

If you have information, CCTV or dash cam footage please contact Cheshire Constabulary online or by calling 101 quoting IML 1353231.