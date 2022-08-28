Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

Hundreds of people have turned out to see a statue of comedy legend Bobby Ball unveiled in Lytham.

The seven foot tall bronze sculpture takes pride of place close to the theatre in Lowther Gardens.

Although Bobby was born in Oldham, he made Lytham his home after falling in love with the Fylde coast when he and comedy partner Tommy Cannon performed in nearby Blackpool in the 1980s.

He sadly died on 28 October 2020 at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus.

At the unveiling on Sunday 28 August were Bobby's widow Yvonne, Tommy Cannon, the comedian Lee Mack.

Tommy Cannon and Lee Mack with the statue in Lowther Gardens Credit: ITV news

A huge fundraising appeal was launched for the £100,00 cost in February 2021, which involved Fylde Council, Lowther Trust, the Ball family, and the Bobby Ball Foundation.

Bobby's family were very particular about how the statue should look.

They wanted it based on his 40th birthday appearance, with a ‘twinkle in his eye’, one leg slightly forward and slightly pulling on his right brace with his right thumb.

Bobby was so well known for his red braces, which he would pull while delivering his "rock on Tommy" catchphrase, that mourners at his funeral donned pairs in tribute.

Comedian Lee Mack unveiled the statue, and said "It's got him so right, but there is always a worry when it's a statue it might be wrong. We all remember the Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture.

"Having said that though, if it had been a disaster and fallen over, Bobby would have loved that".

Bobby's widow Yvonne said at the unveiling "Ben, the sculptor has absolutely nailed it, but it's the first time in my life Bobby has ever been taller than me.

"He was five foot four and a half, that half was very important! This statue is one and a half times life size, so is seven foot.

"It's the first time I've ever looked up to him".

Yvonne Ball says the sculptor has 'nailed it' and captured Bobby's sparkle Credit: ITV news

Bobby's former comedy partner and friend for almost sixty years Tommy Cannon said the same thing about Bobby's height: "He would be made up to be the tallest person here and he's probably looking down and saying 'see Tommy, I said I was taller than you'".

The statue is seven feet tall. Credit: ITV news

The statue has an overall height of 9ft – the figure is 7ft and the bast 2ft.

It weights approx. 600kg – 300kg figure, 300kg base.

The figure is made from bronze

It is fixed in a concrete base

Who is the sculptor?

Ben Twiston-Davies Ben is responsible for the statue.

He has worked as a sculptor for more than 20 years and produced London’s Agatha Christie memorial.

He also produced a bronze statue of Ebenezer Howard, the founder of the Garden City movement, which was installed in Welwyn Garden City in April 2021.

Bobby's widow Yvonne said Ben studied everything he could get his hands on to make sure he got Bobby's character across.