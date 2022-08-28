Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has paid tribute to murdered schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel after his team's record-equalling win at Bournemouth.

Following the final whistle Henderson removed his shirt to reveal a top reading “RIP Olivia YNWA (You’ll Never Walk Alone)”.

Olivia, nine, was tragically killed in her own home in the city on Monday evening.

The schoolgirl was shot after a gunman chased his intended target, named as Joseph Nee, into the family home on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

9 year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was tragically shot dead in her own home in Liverpool on Monday evening.

As Olivia lay dying, Nee was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she later died.

Her family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

Merseyside Police stressed that the investigation into Olivia's murder remains ongoing and they still need people to come forward.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Huyton on Thursday 25 August, and a 33 year old man from Dovecot on Friday 26 August, on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Both men have now been released on bail.

Police said the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Merseyside Police appealed for people to come forward with information “so we can build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice”.

The force has previously released an image of a black Audi Q3, which has been seized and which they believe is the car used to take 35-year-old Nee to hospital.

They are still appealing to anyone who saw the vehicle in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue last Monday night, to come forward.

In other social media appeals, police have insisted “silence is not an option”.

Warning that there is “no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia”, they added: “We need names.”