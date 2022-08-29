The family of a 16-year-old boy from Salford who died at Leeds Festival say he was "beautiful, fiercely independent and warm".

West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley.

David Celino passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning after being taken to hospital on Saturday night.

In a tribute his family said: “Our David was a beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character who lived every day at 110% and who loved to spend time enjoying music with his friends.

"He had just received fabulous GCSE results, got into college, and had hoped to study computer science at a top university.

"Leeds Festival was the highlight of his summer; ultimately it was to take his life in the most unfair, cruel and horrible way, and we are broken.”

Leeds festival attracts thousands of young people every year Credit: PA Images

West Yorkshire Police said: “While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance."

Police enquiries into David’s death remain ongoing, and the force is continuing to support his family.