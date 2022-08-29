A cyclist is fighting for their life in hospital and another was injured after a crash on a busy Manchester road.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the smash on Wilbraham Road in Whalley Range on Sunday afternoon.

Two cyclists were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident. One remains in a critical condition.

Police at the scene in Whalley Range Credit: MEN Media

The driver of a black Audi A3, a 37-year-old, was later arrested and remains in custody for questioning.

Photos from the scene showed a badly damaged Audi, while yellow evidence markers could also be seen in the road. Wilbraham Road was closed for more than five hours following the crash.

The road is a popular route for cyclists and people who live in Chorlton and Didsbury.

One person remains in a critical condition Credit: MEN Media

Sargent Phil Shaw said: "We're still working to piece together what happened on Sunday afternoon in what is a well-known and busy street.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the injured cyclists as one still remains in a critical condition.

"A thorough investigation has continued overnight and now we are keen to keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area yesterday around the time of the incident – or who may have footage that could end up being crucial to this investigation."