Witnesses described the moment a speeding Audi crashed into two parked cars, causing one to smash through the front wall of house in Middleton.

Residents were woken up to a loud bang when the car ploughed into the front garden wall of a home on Oldham Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to residents who captured the moment on their CCTV camera, the driver of the Audi was seen getting out the car and ‘walking off’ after causing the wreck. The crash happened at around 3 am and has left two cars written off.

The wall of a front house in Middleton Credit: MEN Media

One shocked resident said: “My partner’s car is being taken away now, it’s completely written off.

"He [the Audi driver] was coming down here at an absolute rate, he’s lost it coming round the corner, ended up this side of the road, hit my partner’s car and ended up over there.

"The driver got up and walked away, it's horrendous, they just fly up and down."

Oldham Road in Middleton has issues with speeding Credit: MEN Media

The resident whose car was hit and launched into their neighbour's wall said they only found out about the crash later on that morning.

They said: “I can’t believe we didn’t hear anything, I came down around 6am and I noticed my car wasn’t there. I went to find it and that’s when I saw it was in my neighbour’s front garden.

“It’s a write off, a complete write off. We’re on the phone to insurance now and they’re saying we’re going to have to pay the excess because there were no tags on the Audi, and it belonged to no-one. It’s likely that they’ll never find the person."

A car at the scene Credit: MEN Media

Another resident called for action to be done on Oldham Road, which is known to have issues with speeding.

They said: “It’s constant, they come up and down here at 60 or 70 mph all the time. It’s a matter of time before somebody gets killed.”

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.