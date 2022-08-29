Endangered swordfish discovered off Isle of Man coast for the first time
A swordfish has been spotted in the waters off the Isle of Man for the first time.
It was seen by the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch during a boat-based survey aboard a research vessel Galps just under five miles off Niarbyl.
Video by Matt Dean, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch
In a statement, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said: "This is the first time a swordfish has ever been reported and confirmed in Manx waters and we cannot stress just how rarely they are sighted around the British Isles.
"They are a migratory oceanic fish that can usually be found offshore in the Northwest Atlantic and in the Mediterranean Sea."
The swordfish are listed as 'Near Threatened' on the IUCN Red List as of last year.
The team say they spotted something large leaping clear of the water up ahead and immediately knew what it was.
When they got closer and turned their engines off, the rare animal approached the boat and spent some time swimming around.
This allowed them to get the photos to prove their discovery.
The animal is estimated to have been around 3 metres in length. They are said to be one of the fastest fish in the ocean and have been recorded swimming at 60mph while hunting.