A swordfish has been spotted in the waters off the Isle of Man for the first time.

It was seen by the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch during a boat-based survey aboard a research vessel Galps just under five miles off Niarbyl.

Play Brightcove video

Video by Matt Dean, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch

In a statement, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said: "This is the first time a swordfish has ever been reported and confirmed in Manx waters and we cannot stress just how rarely they are sighted around the British Isles.

"They are a migratory oceanic fish that can usually be found offshore in the Northwest Atlantic and in the Mediterranean Sea."

A photo from the MWDW team showing the discovery Credit: Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch / Bryony Manley

The swordfish are listed as 'Near Threatened' on the IUCN Red List as of last year.

The team say they spotted something large leaping clear of the water up ahead and immediately knew what it was.

When they got closer and turned their engines off, the rare animal approached the boat and spent some time swimming around.

The Manx coast rarely sees this type of creature Credit: Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch / Bryony Manley

This allowed them to get the photos to prove their discovery.

The animal is estimated to have been around 3 metres in length. They are said to be one of the fastest fish in the ocean and have been recorded swimming at 60mph while hunting.