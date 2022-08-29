Liverpool accountant takes a solar powered road trip around Australia

The owner of a Liverpool accountancy has taken a trip down under and will become the first person to test a new means of alternative, sustainable energy.

Solar panels being lay out to charge the car

Stuart McBain, Liverpool, will begin his journey on Friday, travelling across the Australian coast in an electric car, which will be charged off-grid. He said: “When I heard about printed panels, I got in touch thinking it was Newcastle UK, but it was Newcastle Australia, so I had a little bit further to travel to get there.”

His journey will include around 70 stops to charge the vehicle and Stuart will have to unpack and roll out the charging panels at each of these. He said: “I will be using new technology, printed solar cells, which will harvest the energy directly from the sun, I will charge the batteries in the car and after each session, I will be able to drive the car to the next location.” Newcastle University, Australia, have been developing the new solar cell for the last 20 years and this will be the first long-scale, outdoor test of the product.

Although Stuart is excited, after two years of Covid-related delays taking him to a total of four years of waiting, he is more than ready to take to the coasts. Stuart said: “I am doing this for a number of reasons, one because I am interested in the development of alternative and sustainable energy sources but also it is a massive adventure to be able to drive all around the coast of Australia.”

He said: “As I am the first person in the world to do it we don’t know what is going to happen, so we have a support vehicle for safety and for somewhere to sleep at night. “We had a six-day dress rehearsal and it seemed to work well with the level of sun, energy gathered, and distance achieved so I am very excited for the real thing.” Stuart will be visiting schools during his travels to explain stem subjects and says he looks forward to the experience of the drive and gathering some real world.

Today, Tuesday, August 30, Stuart will be driving to Newcastle, Australia, before he sets off for the coast on Friday.