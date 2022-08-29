Play Brightcove video

Greater Manchester's mass vaccination centre is to close after nearly half a million COVID-19 jabs have been given out.

The final vaccination will be given at the centre, housed at the Manchester Tennis and Football Centre on the Etihad Campus today.

At its peak, it was giving out 2,000 jabs a day.

The centre gave out 2,000 jabs a day at its peak Credit: PA Images

In coming weeks, a comprehensive COVID-19 and flu vaccination programme led by Greater Manchester's GPs, pharmacies and hospitals will be rolled out and delivered in local communities.

Sarah Price, Chief Officer for Population Health & Inequalities and Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, said: "Over 19 months Greater Manchester's mass vaccination centre has delivered just shy of half a million Covid-19 jabs, making a large and sustained contribution to our vaccine rollout.

"It has been a tremendous, relentless effort and one that we can all be extremely proud of, especially as it demonstrates how we very effectively work in partnership in Greater Manchester to get the job done."

The campus has been open since January 2021

Set up over three indoor tennis courts, the mass vaccination centre opened for business in January 2021.

It has delivered first, second and booster doses of all types of the vaccine.

In December 2021 staff worked from 8am on a Sunday right through to 8pm on Monday to deliver booster doses to combat sharply rising cases of Omicron.

The move marks another step towards the UK's future to dealing with COVID-19.