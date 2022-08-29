Play Brightcove video

Video report by Rachel Pritchard

One of the most unique sporting events in the country returned to a small Lancashire village on Bank Holiday Monday.

The World Gravy Wrestling Championships at The Rose ‘n’ Bowl is an annual event held in Stacksteads since 2007.

Bouts last two minutes, and participants wrestle in a shallow pool filled with vegan Lancashire Gravy. Winners are crowned for both their wrestling skills and fancy dress.

Hundreds of spectators come to watch

One contestant said competing was: "Very warm, very salty and very slippy as well. This is my fourth or fifth time doing it, I love it!"

This year is the first time the competition is being held since the coronavirus pandemic.

It takes 2,500 litres of gravy to hold the championship and entrants travel from as far as Newcastle and Cambridge to compete.

One spectator said: "I don't think I will able to eat gravy for a long time after watching this."

There are 8 women and 16 men taking part this year. Contestants often register for their own charities, but East Lancashire Hospice will benefit from ticket sales to watch.

Previous celebrity entrants include Will Mellor and Romesh Ranganathan