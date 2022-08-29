Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he is being threatened by gangsters who are trying to extort him.

Pogba issued a statement via his lawyers saying the matter had been reported to the French authorities.

French news agency AFP report that police have opened an investigation into the matter.

Mathias Pogba made a series of posts about his brother Paul online Credit: Kay int Veen/Imago/PA Images

The Juventus midfielder's brother Mathias said in an Instagram post that he was to planning to make "great revelations" about him.

Mathias Pogba said: "The whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things".

He also said he would reveal information about Paul Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Mathias gave no further details, other than stating the information was "explosive".

Paul Pogba will hope to play at the World Cup this winter Credit: PA Images

In a joint statement, Pogba's lawyers, mother and agent Rafaela Pimenta said: "The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise.

"They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

Pogba re-signed for Juventus after his contract expired at Manchester United this summer.

Though currently injured, he is thought to play a big part for France in this summer's upcoming World Cup in Qatar.