Merseyside Police have arrested 170 people and seized a significant amount of vehicles, suspected Class A and B drugs, and firearms over the past week in an operation targeting serious and organised crime across Merseyside.

Officers have carried out dozens of raids as they continue to appeal for help in finding Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer.

Officers have carried out dozens of raids as they continue to appeal for help in finding Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer. Credit: Merseyside Police

A total of 58 warrants were successfully executed in locations across Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens.

Amongst the most recent arrests were:A 23-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sam Rimmer.

He remains in custody where he was questioned by detectives. A wanted 44-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of affray and racial abuse after an altercation in the area. A 42-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop after a collision involving several vehicles on Finch Lane early this morning (Sunday 28 August).A 50-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of assault and cultivation of cannabis.

Merseyside Police say over 280 submissions of intelligence from people regarding organised crime have been received Credit: Merseyside Police

Over the last week 46 vehicles have been seized, two firearms recovered in Liverpool and we have received over 280 submissions of intelligence from people regarding organised crime.Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, said:

“These increasing figures are part of an ongoing operation, targeting suspected organised crime groups and serious violence across Merseyside and beyond."We hope these figures and the relentless work of our officers over the past week shows our commitment in targeting anyone involved in organised crime and removing dangerous weapons and drugs from our streets. "The information we have received from our communities has been phenomenal and vital in our recent murder investigations.

"If you have any information that could continue to help our inquiries please contact us and we will do the rest.”Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.