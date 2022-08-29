A pub in Wirral has shared its extortionate energy bills during the current cost of living crisis.

The Rose and Crown pub in Bebington, Wirral says its standing charge will increase over 2.5 times from 15p a day in May to 40p a day.

This means its direct debit would be over £6,000 a month - with an annual charge of nearly £62,000 per year.

They say this is the cheapest deal available with their energy supplier.

In its post, the pub said: "Action is needed urgently otherwise thousands of small businesses will disappear this winter."

The Rose and Crown does not have a kitchen and says this is just the cost for selling cold drinks, heating and keeping the lights on.

They are currently on a fixed contract until May at 37p per unit.

