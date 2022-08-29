A man has been arrested after a shotgun was fired in Oswaldtwistle at a house where there were children and families present.

The incident took place on Monarch Street in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Police received reports that a number of people had attended an address where a shotgun was fired.

Detective Inspector Tracey McMurdo, of East Police, said: " We will not tolerate gun crime on the streets of Lancashire – we have seen in recent days the truly devastating impact such criminality can have, both regionally and nationally.

"It is only a matter of good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt in the incident at a site where children and families were present."

Officers attended and a number of vehicles used by the offenders were identified and traced. One in Merseyside and one in Staffordshire. Those vehicles have now been recovered.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and is currently in custody.

An investigation is underway to identify the offenders and to find out a possible motive for the incident.

Detective Inspector Tracey McMurdo added: “I recognise the concern this incident will have caused in the local area and while I am pleased that we have made one arrest our enquiries remain at a really early stage and are very much on-going."

