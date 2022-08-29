One week on after the tragic murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, a heavy police presence remains in Dovecot.

Detectives from Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information into the killing of the nine-year-old on Monday, August 22. The nine-year-old schoolgirl was shot in her own home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot at around 10pm.

Tributes left in memory of Olivia Credit: Liverpool Echo

She was hit by a stray bullet from a gunman chasing convicted criminal Joseph Nee. Olivia was hit in the chest by the same bullet that injured her mum Cheryl, 46. Olivia was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she later died.

Today, a cordon remains in place as officers continue to carry out enquiries. Hundreds of tributes have also been left at the scene, including teddies, flowers and balloons.

The police corden remains in Dovecot Credit: Liverpool Echo

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Huyton on Thursday August 25 and a 33-year-old man from Dovecot on Friday August 26 on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Both men were released on bail on Saturday. Police said the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. The force stressed that the investigation into Olivia's murder remains ongoing and they still need people to come forward.

Ashley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Sam Rimmer were all shot dead in separate incidents in Liverpool in one week. Credit: Family/Merseyside Police

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We still need people to come forward so we can build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice.

"We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting."

Olivia's heartbroken family paid tribute to their "unique, chatty, nosey little girl, who broke the mould when she was born." They said: She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19. Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone.

"She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday. Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life."

The family urged if people know "anything" that "now is the time to speak up."

They added: "It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. PLEASE DO THE RIGHT THING. We as a family are eternally grateful for the help and support we have received from people across the world.

“We are also thankful to Merseyside police for the outstanding work and to the staff at Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals.”

Liverpool has been in shock and mourning following the horrific incident. Hundreds of people across Merseyside have paid tribute to Olivia, with toys, teddies, handwritten cards and children's paintings left at the scene.

Footballing legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin visited the street where Olivia was killed to lay wreaths.

Everton FC also laid flowers at the site, with a message that read: "RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy. Our city stands united. Forever in our thoughts."

A card on the floral tribute from Liverpool FC said: "Rest in peace Olivia, with deepest sympathy from all of us at Liverpool Football Club. You'll never walk alone."