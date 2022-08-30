The World Gravy Wrestling Championships returned to Lancashire after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.The traditional Bank Holiday celebration, held at the Rose 'N' Bowl pub in Stacksteads, was back on the cultural calendar for the first time since 2019.

The 12th edition of “one of the world’s craziest culinary competitions” saw huge queues down Newchurch Road as the venue threw open its doors shortly after lunch.

Competitors grapple for two minutes to be marked on wrestling ability, fancy dress, and entertainment. Credit: MEN

Competitors were ready and waiting to do battle in a huge vat of the brown stuff - grappling for two minutes to be marked on wrestling ability, fancy dress, and the entertainment it brought the crowd.Taking part in the event, which was raising funds for East Lancashire Hospice, was journalist Rebecca Lockwood.

Dressed head-to-toe in Greggs Primark gear, she did battle with a T-rex in the first round. She sailed through to the second, where a controversial technicality saw her ejected from the competition.The world-famous event - which has its own Guinness World Records entry Records - started in the pub car park just over a decade ago.

Since then it has grown in popularity. This year, 30 men and ten women took part.

It has grown in popularity since it started 10 years ago. This year, 30 men and ten women took part. Credit: MEN

Carol Lowe, 50, restaurant manager at the Rose 'N' Bowl, said: “It’s amazing to be back and people have come from far and wide … the atmosphere is absolutely bouncing.

"Basically, people come in fancy dress – men and ladies – and then they wrestle in gravy and get eliminated as the day goes on. It’s very messy.”In one of the early rounds, in the men's competition, a wrestler was almost completely disrobed.

Another, dressed in nothing more than 28 pairs of underpants, failed to make it through the qualifying round.Among other competitors, Ms Lowe counted “two half-naked gents in gold shorts rolling around in the gravy”, while other eye-catching outfits included a clown, a nun and a security guard.

Ahead of the main event, a boxing match was held in the ring, which Ms Lowe admitted was “quite smelly”.The gravy used in the event is made at the Real Lancashire Black Pudding Company factory in nearby Haslingden and wrestlers are hosed down by the local fire brigade after their fights.

Asked if anyone would be putting the gravy on their Sunday roast after the event is finished, Ms Lowe said: “Definitely not, no. It’s all cleaned up and washed away."