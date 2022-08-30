Tributes have flooded in for a flight attendant who died after she was hit by a car while walking home from the airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, from south Liverpool, was hit by a Ford Focus while walking on Hale Road close to the junction with Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Speke.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance crews with serious head injuries after the crash at around 11:45pm on 22 August.Italian national Cinzia was an air stewardess with Ryanair and had lived in the UK for several years.

She was returning from two days away with work and had arrived into Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Dublin at 11:20pm.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Speke, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Unite the Union for Ryanair Cabin Crew also paid tribute. They said: "We are shocked and beyond sad that we have to share the news of the tragic passing of our friend and former Equalities Rep, Cinzia Ceravolo.

"She was involved in a tragic RTC Monday night near Liverpool Airport, as she was going home from work."Cinzia was not only an exceptional rep and cabin crew, but the kindest soul, a beautiful human being and a devoted Doctor Who fan."

A fundraiser has raised thousands of pounds for Cinzia's family. It is hoped the money will help her love ones during such a difficult situation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know