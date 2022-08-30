Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports political correspondent Lise McNally.

Schools will now have to provide affordable uniforms to their students after costs have spiralled in recent years.

The government passed new legislation last April and it will come into effect when pupils return to school next month.

The bill was first introduced by Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury and it received cross-party support.

What are the new rules?

The new guidance has several new rules, which state schools must provide an affordable option for school uniforms.

Schools will still be able to provide their own higher-priced uniforms, often branded with their logo, but an alternative must be available.

Play Brightcove video

FUSS and FUPS(Free Uniform for Secondary/Primary Schools) in Wirral has given out 10,000 items of clothing to nearly 13,000 families on Merseyside.

There are six branches across the Wirral. They either redistribute for free or recycle primary and secondary school uniform so parents do not have to buy new.

In this quarter they are seeing a 130% increase from last year.

Petra Davies, Project Co-ordinator at Wirral FUSS, said: "We see people here, it doesn't mean they can't afford uniforms, it often just means they want to save the planet by recycling.

"We see some desperate stories. There is no stigma here, we never ask any questions on financial circumstances.

"The law is certainly necessary. There are still some schools dictating by style what they have to wear.

"I think the secondary schools really need to look at the costs they are inflicting on families. To have a blazer with a printed badge on the pocket for a certain house or year, it means it cannot be passed down to a sibling."

The new rules for this year Credit: ITV News

One shopper Geoffrey Jones said: "I think the rising costs of uniforms is disgusting. This will help my daughter and my grandson.

"I wish I could put my hand in my pocket and buy brand-new. Don't be put off or worried, just pop in.

Jenny Proctor was shopping for her daughter Scarlet. Jenny said: "Altogether all her uniform would have cost about £500 if we were to buy it separate.

"It's really helpful. It is giving us that extra kind of support to start at a new school perfectly."

A recent survey found the average cost of a secondary school uniform is £327 and £317 for primary.

Play Brightcove video

The law was first proposed by Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury. Proposed in March 2020, it received Royal Assent in April 2021.

Mike Amesbury said: "It really will make a difference. People were priced out of their local schools.

However, there are some concerns about some limitations in the wording of the law.

Mr Amesbury added: "I have seen some schools with their heads in the sand. There are far too many items that are branded.

"The law says that must be kept to a minimum. I look forward to testing the strength of this law."

There are now calls to go even further such as scrapping VAT on uniforms and take action against schools who do not comply with the rules.

All of this will be homework for the incoming entrant at Number 10.