Molly McCann has promised that she will do "everything she can" to help the community still reeling after the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The UFC star and anti-gun campaigner made the emotional vow to residents of Kingsheath Avenue, where Olivia was shot, as she left flowers for the nine-year-old.

Olivia was killed when a gunman chased his intended target, named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into her family home, also injuring Olivia’s mother, Cheryl.

Holding back tears, the champion fighter from Liverpool vowed to residents still recovering from the tragedy: "I promise you, I'll do everything I can."

Molly, 36, works with Weapons Down Gloves Up [WDGU] to help tackle violent crime and says she does everything she can to help children stay off the streets in Liverpool.

Molly's visit comes as Merseyside Police crackdown on organised crime in the city, with more than 30 arrests made in 24 hours.

The shakedown follows the fatal shooting of Olivia, as well as Sam Rimmer, 22, and 28-year-old Ashley Dale, who were all killed over the course of a week.

The force says the murders have left the communities reeling, but information being given to the police is still coming in and being acted on.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Our resources have been significantly boosted by officers from across the UK and we will leave no stone unturned in our search for those who killed nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer."

McCann says people need to keep the pressure on police to get justice for Olivia.

But Molly says the community needs to "keep the pressure" on the police so the families of the murder victims can have justice.

"I feel like we're a week on and the public don't really know any more", she explains.

"The public still really need to be on at the police and keep the pressure up so they can keep on doing their job and find somebody to be held accountable for what's happened.

"I don't think the city will ever get over it if no-one is caught - justice has not been served."

Ashley Rimmer, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Sam Rimmer were killed over the course of a week.

Ian Bryne, member of parliament for Liverpool and West Derby, said: "The police have been overwhelmed with the information that they're receiving from the community and from the city.

"There's a huge issue nationally with gun and knife crime. Like any major city, Liverpool has criminality.

"Where there's criminality, there's fear. It's had a huge impact on the city and the number of arrests is very telling."

MP Ian Bryne appeals to people of Liverpool to come forward with information

Mr Byrne continued to appeal to people who know anything about the murders of Olivia, Sam and Ashley to speak to Merseyside Police.

He said: "They need to come forward and make sure that the police have all the information so the people that are responsible for what we have seen - the horror that they have brought onto the family of Olivia and this community - they need to come give the people up.

"We need to get these people off the streets."

Two men arrested over Olivia’s murder were bailed on Saturday, 27 August.

A 36-year-old man, from Huyton, was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Both he and a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A man, 25, and a 21-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, were arrested on Wednesday, 24 August, in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale.

Both of them now have now been conditionally bailed to a later date pending further police enquiries.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Sam Rimmer, from Dingle. Three of which have been bailed.

