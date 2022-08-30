Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale have conditionally released two people on bail.

The 28-year-old died after gunman burst through her front door on Leinster Road, in Old Swan, Liverpool, and opened fire on Sunday, 21 August.

Police say the Knowsley Council worker was not believed to have been the intended target, although detectives think the gunman was targeting her address for "unknown reasons".

A man, 25, and a 21-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, were arrested on Wednesday, 24 August.

Both of them now have now been conditionally bailed to a later date pending further police enquiries.

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We are grateful for all the information given to the investigation team so far and would ask that people continue to come forward.

"Something you may think is insignificant could prove vital, so let us assess every piece of information and take the appropriate action. “Our thoughts remain with Ashley’s family in this awful time, and I’d ask anyone who knows what happened to do the right thing and support us and Ashley’s family in seeking justice.”

Ashely's murder is one of a three fatal shootings - Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle and nine-year-old Olivia Patt-Korbel in Dovecot - to have rocked the Liverpool area in recent weeks.

Merseyside Police made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles on Monday, 29 August.

The action was part of Operation Miller, the force’s effort to tackle organised crime in the area.

