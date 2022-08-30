Cyclists in Blackpool will get to ride the iconic Blackpool seafront to get a sneak preview of the famous lights before the illuminations are switched on.

Ride The Lights will be staged on the night of Tuesday 30 August. On Friday 2 September, the Blackpool Illuminations will be officially switched on by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen .

Bikes of all shapes and sizes can take advantage of the seafront route in a free family event that is suitable for all ages.

The illuminations will be switched on on Friday Credit: Visit Blackpool

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride The Lights is an extraordinary event that is unique to Blackpool.

"Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights.

“It’s a wonderful time for families to come together and enjoy one of the most iconic attractions in the land.”

Bicycles along Blackpool promenade Credit: Visit Blackpool

The Promenade will be closed to traffic while the event takes place.

Cyclists can participate at any time during that period and are recommended to join the event at either the Starr Gate or Red Bank Road gateways to the promenade.