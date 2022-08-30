Rob Hodson secured victory during the final race of the Manx Grand Prix, rounding off a weekend of racing on the Isle of Man.

The 34-year-old from Wigan claimed the trophy of the Classic Superbike race with more than 15 seconds to spare, seeing off racing rivals Nathan Harrison who came in second and David Johnson who took third place.

However, there was disappointment for Grimsby's Craig Neve, who retired on the final lap while in contention for a podium position for the majority of the race.

125mph+ Riders at the Manx Grand Prix completed laps with average speeds of over 125mph.

Nathan Harrison (left) in second, Rob Hodson (centre) in first and David Johnson (right) in third. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Speaking to Manx Radio, Hodson said: "I've grown in confidence throughout this week and I believed I could do it".

He concluded by saying the race had been "just mint".

The Manx Grand Prix is an annual event held on the Isle of Man, similar to the world-famous TT races.

It is considered to be the amateur rider's alternative to the TT that includes both modern and classic bikes.

Riders compete on the same roads as the Isle of Man TT in both modern and classic bikes. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Despite these changes, riders are still racing around the iconic 37.7-mile TT course made up entirely of public roads.

ITV4 will be showing all the highlights with two one-hour long programmes airing on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 September at 8:00pm.

