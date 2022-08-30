A woman has died in hospital after "falling ill" on the second day of Creamfields.

Cheshire Police said officers were informed that a festival-goer had fallen ill at the four-day Daresbury event at 10:15pm on Friday, 26 August.

The 25-year-old, from South Wales, was taken to Warrington District General hospital, but died on Tuesday, 30 August.

Police are investigating her death but say at this stage there are no suspicious circumstances.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who led the policing operation for Creamfields 2022, said: “The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the cause of her death is underway but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”

