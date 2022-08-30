A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run which left an elderly woman seriously injured.

Lancashire Police said the pedestrian, who was in her 80s, was struck by a vehicle on Pendle Road, Leyland, at about 11:30am on Monday, 29 August.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He is currently in police custody.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale said: “I’m really grateful to everyone who came forward with information and after a number of enquiries we have now made an arrest in relation to our investigation.

“I would continue to ask anyone who has any information about this collision, or any dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 0601.

