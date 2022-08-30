Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Victoria Grimes

A teenager from Lancaster has been given the chance of life after a long legal battle.

17-year-old William Verden, who has autism and ADHD, led a full and active life, but a rare kidney disease meant he was relying on dialysis four times a week to keep him alive.

William is now recovering from a kidney transplant after a tough legal campaign fought by his mum, Ami McLennan.

She had argued to keep her son alive after doctors suggested end-of-life care instead of a treatment.

Ami McLennan fought hard for her son William Verden to get a kidney transplant. Credit: ITV News

Ami has been at William's bedside at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital throughout his operation. She said: "He didn't know he was going for a transplant. He thought we were going on an adventure."

"When he woke up he asked me where we had been, I told him 'we've been on an adventure and I've picked you a kidney up on the way'.

"He had the biggest smile!"

But Ami had to fight for William to receive the transplant. The hospital didn't believe it was in William's best interests, but in March a judge ruled that it was.

Ami said: "It's not about winning - it's about what is right."

Ami said she was stunned when a donor came forward.

She said: "I dropped my phone, dropped my glasses, I was choking back the tears.

"Obviously someone has died, and they've given the last thing they could.

"I have no words...just thank you, you've saved my boy."

William Verden

William is now recovering in hospital, and Ami hopes he will be well enough to go home to Lancaster soon.

