A domestic murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in St Helens.

Merseyside were contacted at 9:05 am on Monday 31 August following concern for the safety of a woman at a property in Piele Road in Haydock.

A woman in her 40s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

A man in his 30s was also found close to the scene with injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. He will continue to be questioned by police officers.

Police enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the woman and inform her next of kin.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for Merseyside Police and we are urgently carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Piele Road between 8:30 am and 9 am this morning who saw or heard anything suspicious.”

Detective Chief Inspector Woods added: “My message to anyone suffering abuse is please do not suffer in silence. Violence against women and girls should never be tolerated and coming forward and speaking to us means that we can take positive action against offenders.

“You are not alone and there is a lot of help available, both via Merseyside Police and our partner organisations. As a society we need to a strong stance against violence against women and we will continue to work with our partners.

“I would also encourage neighbours and friends of those that are suffering from abuse to speak up. Trust your instincts - if something you’ve seen or heard doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

"By knowing the signs of abuse, you could help a friend, colleague or family member. Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can be emotional, physical, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour.”