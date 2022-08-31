A groundbreaking exhibition featuring ‘living portraits’ has taken over shop and restaurant windows in Manchester as part of Pride celebrations.

The series of large stand-out images are dotted across the city centre, with people able to hear the stories of 20 LGBTQ+ people who live or work in the city by scanning a QR code.

The Proud exhibition has been commissioned by Manchester Business Improvement District and curated by Heard Storytelling and coincides with Manchester Pride.

Amongst the stories, listeners will be able to hear from Augustine, who was ordained Priest, and Darren, who tells of a difficult journey growing up as LGBT+ in Moss Side.

One of the portraits focuses on the life of Vil, who as a child threw open her friend's dressing up box and dressed up in princess gowns.

She said: "I did this project because there's a kid out there like me who needs to hear a story like mine.

"Being trans is hard but I like to look at the positives, if I dwelled on the negatives it would make everyday terrible, so I look at the beautiful things.

"Seeing myself reflected in a piece of art gives me such gratification and makes me feel worthy."

The portraits can be found at locations including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Manchester Arndale, Royal Exchange building on Exchange Street and Kala and Kuoni on King Street.

They will feature in the windows across the city centre until 2 September 2022.

People can scan the QC code on each portrait with their mobile phones to access the stories. They are also available on the Visit Manchester website.

