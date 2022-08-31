Play Brightcove video

A new flag has been raised at Peel Tower as part of a new community project in Ramsbottom.

Built in 1852 to honour Bury-born Sir Robert Peel, the tower was given the welcome addition thanks to local hero Trevor Davies and his team.

They have erected a new flag pole and flag on top of the famous 123ft high monument overlooking Ramsbottom via 170 steep steps.

Here's the moment the flag was raised.

Sir Robert Peel became Prime Minister and was also the founder of the Metropolitan Police Force.

Trevor Davies and his team have made it their goal to put a new flagpole and flag on top of the tower, after the old one became unusable.

ITV Granada Reports journalist Paul Crone - who has a huge fear of heights - went up to cover the story.

Trevor Davies initially only intended to install the flag pole but then had the idea of placing two cameras to live stream the view to the tourist information centre on Moss Street in Bury.

The view from the top of the tower Credit: ITV News

Trevor said: "Nowadays buildings don't last like this for 170 years. This place is going to be here for another 170 years."

The tower was used as an observation point in World War Two. One night, a German bomber tried to destroy it but only missed by a few hundred feet, the crater however, still remains.

The work has taken months of planning and insurance. It is hoped it will increase interest in discovering what Bury has to offer.