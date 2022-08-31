The RSPCA received nearly 5,000 reports of abandoned animals in the North West last year - with Greater Manchester topping the list.

The national figure of 38,087 is a 17% increase from 2020.

Greater Manchester falls into the top five nationally, with 1,654 reports to the RSPCA cruelty hotline.

Number of abandonment reports to the RSPCA in 2021

Greater Manchester: 1,654

Lancashire: 1,472

Merseyside: 933

Cheshire: 758

The RSPCA fears that a huge rise in pet ownership during the pandemic coupled with the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances means even more animals are being given up this year.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a cat carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away, or chucking your dog out of the car and driving off leaving them desperately running behind the vehicle, is absolutely unthinkable and heartbreaking to most pet owners.

This puppy was left dying in a bin bag in Greater Manchester Credit: RSPCA

"Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.

“We understand that sometimes the unexpected can happen - the pandemic and cost of living crisis proved that - but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal.

"There are always other options for anyone who has fallen on hard times and can no longer afford to keep their pet.”

Dogs were the most abandoned pet with 14,462 reports of dumped dogs made to the RSPCA last year.

Cats were the second most abandoned pet with 10,051 reports of cats being callously dumped in 2021.

There were also 3,363 abandoned exotic pets reported to the RSPCA including 1,455 fish and 685 snakes.

This kitten was found in a JD Sports bag Credit: RSPCA

In Greater Manchester, the RSPCA is appealing for information after a young kitten was stashed inside a JD Sports bag, offered to a member of the public on the street to buy, and then thrown into a bush in Manchester.

The member of the public who called the RSPCA explained that they had been approached by a man in the street with a JD Sports bag with a kitten stashed inside.

The man asked if he ‘wanted a kitten’ and the member of the public declined. However, the witness then saw the man empty the bag and throw the kitten into some bushes before abandoning the eight-week-old moggy.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Jess Pierce rescued the cat and took him to be checked over by a vet.

Sadly, the vets discovered that as well as being covered in fleas he also had feline parvovirus and despite the best efforts of the vets and a fosterer, the little kitten had to be put to sleep to end his suffering.

Two dogs found near Macclesfield Credit: RSPCA

In Cheshire, two neglected dogs were found dumped at the side of a country road on one of the hottest days of the year - 19 July.

The two terrier type dogs, believed to be mum and son, were found by a couple driving along a country lane near Macclesfield.

They were both underweight, with skin conditions, flea infestations and one has a fractured leg and a severely injured eye which will have to be removed.

Inspector Caren Goodman-James took the dogs into the care of the Macclesfield and district branch of the RSPCA where they are being fostered as the mum may need further surgery including a leg amputation. She is also blind in one eye due to a severe infection.

The person who dumped the dogs has not been found.

